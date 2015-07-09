* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI
* June consumer price inflation seen at 5.1 pct y/y
* CPI data due 13 July at 1200 GMT
* May factory output growth forecast at 4.1 pct y/y
* IIP data due 10 July at 1200 GMT
BENGALURU, July 9 Indian data to be released in
coming days is likely to show consumer price inflation nudged up
slightly in June and factory output growth little changed in
May, pointing to a gradual improvement in industry, according to
a Reuters poll.
The median forecast from a survey of 30 economists this week
put inflation at 5.10 percent in June compared to
May's 5.01 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has already cut the repo
rate three times this year, is closely monitoring the effect of
monsoon rains on inflation to determine whether there is leeway
to ease policy further.
The RBI has targeted consumer price inflation at 6 percent
by January and 4 percent by March 2018.
"If the monsoon revives in the next fortnight and sowing
remains on track during July, which is a critical month for
kharif planting, risks related to food inflation would recede,
boosting the likelihood of a reduction in the repo rate," said
Aditi Nayar at ICRA.
A Reuters poll released last week showed economists expected
the RBI to keep the policy rate unchanged at a policy review
next month, but cut it to 7.0 percent in the final
quarter.
The RBI last cut its policy repo rate on June 2, lowering it
to 7.25 percent, bring the total reduction since it began easing
in January to 75 basis points.
June's rainfall data has been encouraging and fears India
might experience a second year of drought have remained
unfounded. But July is a key month for planting crops and poor
rains could drive food prices up sharply.
The poll's median forecast showed industrial production
rising 4.1 percent in May, matching April's growth.
Data released on June 30 showed core infrastructure output
grew 4.4 percent in May, its first rise in three
months and fastest in six months.
"On balance, initial signs of pick-up in the core sectors
alongside lagged recovery in domestic and external demand
conditions point to a slow-paced improvement in the production
trend this year," said Radhika Rao at DBS.
The volatile output data stands in contrast to other recent
activity indicators that showed weak overall demand slowed
factory growth while India's service sector contracted for a
second month in a row in June.
(Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava
and Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)