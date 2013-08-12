(Repeats with no change to text)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Aug 12 With only enough cash in the
central bank to pay for seven months of imports, $172 billion of
debt due in the current fiscal year and weak fund inflows,
India's balance of payments position is undermining its ability
to defend a tumbling rupee.
A heavy dependence on imported energy, gold and technology
means India has historically run a current account deficit,
which it has funded by attracting foreign money into stocks,
bonds and corporate investment.
But as global investors turn away from emerging markets in
anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to wind back
its stimulus, India's weak external position makes it more
vulnerable to outflows and a balance of payments deficit.
India has $280 billion of foreign exchange reserves. That is
only enough to cover seven months of import bills, by far the
lowest of the BRICs, the four major emerging market economies.
That has left the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with limited
firepower to support a rupee which has fallen 12 percent
since the start of May and hit a record low of 61.80 to the
dollar last week.
India "can't afford to defend the currency much with such
little reserves," a policymaker said, declining to be identified
as he was not authorised to speak with media.
The RBI is said to consider three months of import cover to
be the minimum acceptable level, but some central bank insiders
are said to be uncomfortable that reserves have run down to the
lowest in terms of import cover since 1996.
"The lower import cover continues to be a source of
discomfort," said another policymaker.
"We would like to increase the import cover. If there is a
gap in the BOP, then the currency will have to take a hit."
That said, India is not yet looking at a repeat of its 1991
crisis. Then, with only enough reserves to cover three weeks of
imports, the government was forced to pledge its gold in order
to pay its bills and had to push through reforms to start
opening up the economy.
VULNERABLE
In the fiscal year that started in April, Indian stocks have
attracted a net $2.3 billion in inflows, but if that changes
India could find itself with a balance of payments deficit. Debt
has seen a net outflow of about $5.7 billion.
Stocks account for a whopping $220 billion of foreign
holdings in India, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
Debt makes up a comparatively small $81 billion in foreign
assets, government data shows.
India ran balance of payments (BOP) deficits in 2008/09 and
2011/12. It posted a small surplus of $3.8 billion in the
2012/13 year that ended in March, but some economists expect it
to slip back into deficit this fiscal year.
All up this fiscal year, India needs to refinance or repay
$172 billion of liabilities -- such as foreign borrowings, trade
credit, and private debts -- which is almost 45 percent of its
overall external borrowings and equivalent to 59 percent of its
reserves.
"We are vulnerable now," said Abheek Barua, chief economist
at HDFC Bank in New Delhi.
"If this vulnerability manifests into one large default on
domestic loans or external commercial borrowings, it could
threaten a sovereign rating downgrade and that could trigger a
balance of payments crisis," Barua said
Any corporate default is seen as more likely to be on
domestic debt, but the risk is it would spoil the broader
investment environment and hit already-slowing economic growth.
Investors are hoping the appointment of Raghuram Rajan, a
former chief economist of the IMF, as RBI governor from
September helps accelerate measures to stabilise the rupee.
Rajan has spoken of options such as a sovereign or
quasi-sovereign bond issue to attract dollar inflows, widely
seen as an effective if costly stop-gap measure to support the
rupee. Outgoing Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has spoken against
issuing sovereign bonds.
CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
While the government has put curbs gold imports and taken
other measures to narrow the gap on external accounts, investors
and economists believe much more is needed to attract long-term
funds to help balance the external accounts.
The current account is in persistent deficit -- there was a
shortfall of $88 billion, or a record 4.8 percent of GDP in
2012/13 -- but there are limits to what can be done to lower it.
The bill for oil, the largest and most inelastic of India's
imports, was $169.4 billion in 2012/13, and a weaker rupee will
only push up the cost further.
HDFC Bank's Barua expects India to end up with a balance of
payment deficit of $12 billion to $15 billion in 2013/14.
"We are not close to the crisis situation seen in 1991, but
it cannot be ruled out of a realm of possibility," he said.
