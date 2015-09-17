NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India plans to lift the cap on equity investments made by the state pension fund to 15 percent from 5 percent, the junior finance minister said on Thursday.

Jayant Sinha told a conference that the government is aiming to stabilise domestic equity markets by allowing greater investment by pension funds, which are typically long-term investors. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)