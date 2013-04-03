WRAPUP 4-China cuts growth goal, puts focus on reform and "firewall" against risks
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
NEW DELHI, April 3 The Indian economy is facing a temporary downturn, and average rates of economic growth above 8 percent are possible in the medium term, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a gathering of the nation's top businessmen on Wednesday.
India's economy, hit by the global slowdown and stubbornly high inflation, probably grew around 5 percent in the financial year ended on March 31, the slowest pace in a decade and a far cry from a near double-digit growth seen in the early 2000s.
The government is hopeful of a better performance in the new fiscal year and has pegged the annual economic growth to be as high as 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frnak Jack Daniel)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.