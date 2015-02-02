BENGALURU Feb 2 Growth in Indian factory
activity slipped in January from December's two-year high as new
orders rose at a weaker rate despite factories keeping price
increases to a minimum, a business survey showed on Monday.
Cooling growth and inflation could give the Reserve Bank of
India reason to cut interest rates again in the coming months
but any move may depend on the government's annual budget due on
Feb. 28.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, fell to a three-month low of
52.9 in January from December's two-year high of 54.5.
It has been above the 50 level, which denotes growth, since
November 2013 but missed poll expectations for a smaller drop in
January, to 53.5.
"Sluggish growth and falling inflation further reinforces
our view that the RBI should deliver upfront rate cuts," said
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
Commodity prices have tumbled in recent months, Brent crude
particularly, and the RBI made a surprise 25 basis point cut to
its repo rate in January, putting it at 7.75 percent.
The central bank, expected to leave policy on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday, has hinted there will be more easing in
coming months. Bhandari expects the repo rate to sit at 7.0
percent by the end of June.
A sub-index covering new orders fell to 54.4 from 57.9 in
December on weaker international demand. One of India's main
export destinations, the euro zone, is struggling to revive its
economy and battling disinflation.
(Reporting by Anu Bararia; Editing by Richard Borsuk)