* For poll data see
* Industrial production growth probably bounced back in
August
* Rise likely driven largely by a sharp rise in core
industries output
* Data due on Friday, Oct 10 at 1200 GMT
By Siddharth Iyer
BANGALORE, Oct 9 Indian industrial output
probably bounced in August from a four-month low, driven by
solid growth in core industries, although a broader economic
recovery is likely still some distance away, a Reuters poll
found.
Production at factories, mines and utilities
likely rose an annual 2.4 percent in August, up from July's 0.5
percent rise, according to the survey of 26 economists. The
government will release the output data on Friday.
The consensus reflects optimism about higher production in
the electricity, cement, coal and steel industries.
Data last week showed output in eight core industries
, which account for more than a third of overall
factory production, rose 5.8 percent in August on a year
earlier, up from 2.7 percent in July.
But manufacturing output has more catching up to do. Growth
there is well below the near 10 percent peak in late 2009 and
2011 - in part due to stubbornly-high inflation and borrowing
costs which have led to weak investment and demand.
"The more important point really is that even if it (factory
output) shows a slight pickup...it is still extremely weak and
shows a lot more work still needs to done," said Shilan Shah,
economist at Capital Economics.
Private surveys are telling a similar story. Factory
activity expanded at its weakest pace in nine months in
September as growth in new orders slowed, according to HSBC's
PMI survey of businesses.
"PMIs in the last couple of months have...fallen back and
although the relationship isn't exactly one-to-one, (they)
suggest that IP is going to remain very weak," Shah added.
The afterglow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election
victory in May helped India's lumbering economy register its
fastest growth in two-and-a-half years for the quarter ending in
June.
But Modi is yet to launch big-bang reforms needed to propel
the economy back to a near double-digit annual growth and bring
down stubbornly high inflation. Soaring prices of essential food
items have squeezed India's consumers and in turn, has hurt
capital investment.
(Polling by Shaloo Srivastava; Editing by Kim Coghill)