HONG KONG Nov 20 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday that public and private investment were the main concerns for India's economic growth.

Rajan, who was speaking at a busines event in Hong Kong, has said the central bank expects to meet its 6 percent target for retail inflation - which the RBI tracks to set interest rates - for January and will focus on its 5 percent target for March 2017.

The central bank cut the benchmark policy rate by a half percentage point to 6.75 percent in September, after months of pleading by government leaders and industrial groups for more stimulus to stoke growth. (Reporting By Umesh Desai and Saikat Chatterjee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)