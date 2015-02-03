BRIEF-Property firm China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
MUMBAI Feb 3 The Indian central bank is on "pause" on interest rates until there is more data on the broader economy and prices, but inter-meeting moves remain "on the table", governor Raghuram Rajan said at a press conference after the bank's policy review.
India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, likely leaving its next move until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity giant EQT, the company said on Monday.