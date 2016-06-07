MUMBAI, June 7 India's central bank kept its
policy interest rate unchanged at a five-year low
of 6.50 percent on Tuesday, while signalling the prospect of
another cut later this year if monsoon rains dampen upward
pressure on food prices.
All but one of the 44 economists polled by Reuters last week
had predicted the Reserve Bank of India would keep rates on hold
after easing them by 150 basis points since January 2015,
including a 25 bps reduction at its last policy review in early
April.
