MUMBAI Feb 8 India's central bank kept its repo rate on hold at 6.25 percent for a second straight policy meeting, opting to wait for more clarity on inflation trends and on how a radical crackdown on "black money" is impacting economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 6-0, its third unanimous decision in a row since being established in September.

Before the meeting, analysts were split on what the RBI would do. In a Reuters poll last week, 28 of 46 participants saw the central bank cutting the repo rate by a quarter point and two expected a 50 bps cut.

But others correctly predicted the RBI would wait until its next policy review in April. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)