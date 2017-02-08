MUMBAI Feb 8 India's central bank kept its repo
rate on hold at 6.25 percent for a second straight
policy meeting, opting to wait for more clarity on inflation
trends and on how a radical crackdown on "black money" is
impacting economic growth.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee
on Wednesday voted 6-0, its third unanimous decision in a row
since being established in September.
Before the meeting, analysts were split on what the RBI
would do. In a Reuters poll last week, 28 of 46 participants saw
the central bank cutting the repo rate by a quarter point and
two expected a 50 bps cut.
But others correctly predicted the RBI would wait until its
next policy review in April.
