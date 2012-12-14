UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
NEW DELHI Dec 14 Indian prime minister's economic advisor C Rangarajan said on Friday he doesn't expect the central bank to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting on Dec. 18.
Asia's third largest economy is headed for the weakest full-year growth in a decade, at about 6 percent, far below the near double-digit pace before the global economic downturn.
But despite the slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not lowered interest rates since April because inflation has remained near 7 percent, exacerbated by a weak rupee that has added to the cost of fuel imports. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
