RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
NEW DELHI May 26 India's central bank has room to further ease its monetary policy, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to lower interest rates for a third time this year, at its policy review on June 2, after retail inflation cooled to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.