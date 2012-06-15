India's central bank is widely expected to cut rates on Monday for the second
time in two months to help revive sagging economic growth, although headline
inflation remain well above 7 percent and is a cause for worry.
Most economists are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its policy
rate by at least 25 basis points, when the central bank releases
the mid-quarter review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) on June 18.
To see stories in the run up to the event, double-click on codes in
brackets:
LATEST
> India likely to cut rates, may ease liquidity
> Rise in India inflation fails to quell rate cut view
> India output growth flat, adds to BRIC straggler's gloom
> Low growth, oil prices give cbank room on rates
> India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment grade-S&P
> Rate cut alone seen unlikely to spur cheaper loans
> Central banks to act as world readies for Greece
> India's May exports seen down 4.16 pct y/y
ANALYSIS
> India's growth: build in an incompetence discount
> Who will be India's president? This time, it matters
> Frustrations send some foreign firms packing
> Regulation will wreak havoc on shadowy NDFs
> In India, some farmers take banks for a ride
PREVIEW/BREAKINGVIEWS
> Views turn dovish, India seen cutting rates in June
> Delhi's game of thrones stifles progress
> India needs an adult conversation
> India has chance to get a good finance minister
EARLIER STORIES
> Indian growth weakest in 9 years as rupee slides
> Poised for growth rebound in July-Sept: adviser
> India prepares contingency plan for euro zone meltdown
> Rates not too high to hurt growth - RBI deputy
> India to unveil tax bill in next parliament session: fin min
> Gasoline price increase trimmed after furore
> Slowdown in foreign trade compounds economic woes
> RBI can only take calibrated steps to defend rupee
> High government borrowing may crowd out private sector
> Factors leading to India slowdown bottomed out - fin min
> Austerity measures not enough, say analysts
> India allows foreign individuals to buy debt
TIMELINES
> Changes to cash reserve ratio since 1992
> Changes to reverse repo rate since 2001
> Changes to repo rate since June 2000
> Changes to statutory liquidity ratio for banks since 1949
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta)