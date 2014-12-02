* India cbank keeps repo rate at 8.00 pct
* Says rate cuts to depend on inflation, fiscal developments
* Bonds rally on hopes for rate cuts in February
(Updates with finance ministry statement)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India held
interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review on
Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year
provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the
government controls the fiscal deficit.
Uneasy over India's weak recovery from its slowest phase of
growth since the 1980s, the six-month-old government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi had been seen as favouring an early
reduction in rates.
The finance ministry said later in a statement it looked
forward to the RBI's support in "the revival of growth and
employment" while adding it would work with the RBI on reducing
inflationary expectations and reviving investment and growth.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has resisted calls for rate cuts
and earlier reiterated his view that containing inflation was a
prerequisite for the economy.
"What again and again we have seen in India, and outside
India also, is that the way to sustainable growth is to have
moderate inflation," Rajan told a news conference.
Forty-one of 45 economists polled by Reuters had forecast
that the RBI would keep the repo rate at 8.00
percent, while four had expected a reduction of 25 basis points.
The RBI's next policy review is in early February, and most
analysts had expected the central bank would either cut interest
rates then or wait until April.
"A change in the monetary policy stance at the current
juncture is premature," the RBI said in its statement.
"However, if the current inflation momentum and changes in
inflationary expectations continue, and fiscal developments are
encouraging, a change in the monetary policy stance is likely
early next year, including outside the policy review cycle."
Rajan told a teleconference with analysts that the central
bank wants to be confident that underlying trends for non-food
inflation were moving in the right direction before reducing
interest rates.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5
basis points on the day to 8.01 percent as investors cheered the
central bank's more dovish stance.
ECONOMY NEEDS MORE THAN RATE CUT
In its statement, the RBI spoke of the need to revive
capital investment, and called on the government, which will
announce its budget in February, to "stay on course" to meet
fiscal deficit targets. Those targets have been jeopardised by
weak tax revenue growth and the slow pace in selling off stakes
in state-run companies to raise funds.
Data released on Friday showed economic growth slipped to
5.3 percent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, down
from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter. India needs far faster
growth to create jobs for all the young people joining its
workforce in coming years.
"Things will not pick up just because of rate cuts," said J.
Venkatesan, an equity fund manger for Sundaram Asset Management
in Chennai. "A strong reforms push is needed to revive economic
growth."
Helped by tumbling oil prices, India's annual consumer price
inflation (CPI) slowed to 5.52 percent in October,
sharply down from a peak of 11.16 percent struck in November
last year, but the RBI warned that it expected inflation to rise
in December as a favourable base effect wanes.
The RBI has targeted CPI at 6 percent for January 2016, and
the central bank said risks to the target "appear evenly
balanced under the current policy stance".
Rajan said if that target was achieved the RBI would then
aim for a longer-term inflation target of 4 percent.
While there were few expectations that the RBI would cut
interest rates this time, officials had told Reuters last week
that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would press Rajan for a
reduction when they held a customary meeting before the policy
review - though there was no confirmation that the meeting took
place.
The central bank is not statutorily independent from the
finance ministry, but it enjoys broad autonomy in setting
monetary policy, though there are plans to amend the RBI Act and
incorporate a monetary policy committee that gives voting rights
to officials both within and outside the central bank.
"In the weeks ahead, the government and RBI will work
towards a monetary policy framework that will help
institutionalize the gains achieved on the inflation front, so
as to reduce inflationary expectations and further support the
revival of investment and growth," the ministry said.
