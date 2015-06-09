By Rajesh Kumar Singh
| NEW DELHI, June 9
NEW DELHI, June 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is preparing to launch India's biggest overhaul of labour laws
since independence in a bid to create millions of manufacturing
jobs, at the risk of stirring up a political backlash that could
block other critical reforms.
Three officials at the federal labour ministry told Reuters
that the ministry was drafting a bill for the upcoming
parliamentary session that proposes to loosen strict
hire-and-fire rules and make it tougher for workers to form
unions.
The changes, if approved by parliament, will be the biggest
economic reform since India opened its economy in 1991, but it
is likely to meet stiff opposition in parliament and from labour
activists.
The Indian leader enjoys a majority in the lower house of
parliament, but not the upper, hobbling his ability to pass
politically contentious measures.
That handicap has stymied his efforts to make it easier for
businesses to buy farmland and convert Asia's third-largest
economy into a common market.
Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Global
Insight, said Modi had little option but to push ahead with the
measures.
"Without these reforms, the economy would stagnate, and
frustrated investors would look elsewhere," he said.
"You cannot make political opposition an excuse for not
taking tough decisions."
Since taking office in May last year, Modi has taken a
series of incremental steps to make labour laws less onerous for
businesses, but fear of a union-led political backlash made him
leave the responsibility for unshackling the labour market with
Indian states.
He let his party's governments in Rajasthan and Madhya
Pradesh take the lead in this area.
Encouraged by a successful and peaceful implementation of
the measures in those states, the federal labour ministry now
intends to replicate them at the national level, one of the
ministry officials said.
Manish Sabharwal, one of the brains behind Rajasthan's
labour reforms and co-founder of recruitment firm Teamlease,
said the federal administration would have been better off
without attempting these changes.
"Let states carry out these changes and save your political
energy for other policy reforms," he said.
EASIER FIRING
As part of the proposed revamp, a factory employing fewer
than 300 workers would be allowed to lay off workers without
government permission. Currently, factories employing 100
workers or more need approval for layoffs.
But they will have to pay three times the current severance
package, the labour ministry officials said.
Companies have long been demanding an increase in the
ceiling as governments rarely grant such permissions for
layoffs, making it difficult to respond to business downturns
and encouraging them to stay small.
"It will facilitate ease of doing business while ensuring
safety, health and social security of every worker," a senior
labour ministry official involved in the deliberations said.
The official said the bill was expected to be finalised in
the next three or four weeks, and would then be sent to cabinet
for approval.
The planned changes would also make it tougher for employees
to form unions or go on strike, but would make all employees
eligible for minimum wage.
The World Bank says India has one of the most rigid labour
markets in the world. That in turn has been a drag on
manufacturing, which accounts for only 16 percent of India's $2
trillion economy, compared with 32 percent of China's.
Some 84 percent of India's manufacturers employed fewer than
50 workers in 2009, compared with 25 percent in China, according
to a study published by consultancy firm McKinsey & Co. last
year.
Economists cite current labour rules as the biggest
constraint on Modi's "Make in India" ambition to spur a
manufacturing boom creating jobs for 200 million Indians
reaching working age over the next two decades.
Just 8 percent of manufacturing workers in India are in
formal employment, the rest are short-term contractors who enjoy
minimal social security benefits.
It will take deft political management to ensure a speedy
passage for the bill.
Opposition parties have blocked Modi's land bill in
parliament, calling it "anti-farmer". The labour reforms, which
are being opposed by labour unions, could also end up being
labelled as "pro-corporates".
An official in Modi's office didn't rule out holding off the
bill due to short-term political considerations.
"They may introduce it, but the progress would be very
slow," said Kilbinder Dosanjh, a director at the Eurasia Group
consultancy.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Will Waterman)