UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
NEW DELHI, July 31 Indian government revenues are expected to increase by 21 percent in the 2013/2014 fiscal year, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* Approvals result of prolonged IP protection efforts - Trump Org
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)