MUMBAI Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India
announced on Thursday new measures to drain cash from the
financial system in a bid to address volatility in currency
markets, following up on a slew of steps announced last month.
The central bank will auction 220 billion rupees ($3.59
billion) of government cash management bills every Monday, it
said in a statement, without specifying for how many weeks the
sales would last.
The duration of cash management bill sale will be announced
one day before the auction, it said.
The rupee closed at 60.88/89 per dollar on
Thursday, compared with 61.30/31 on Wednesday.
($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees)
