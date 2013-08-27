* Rupee hits record low of 66.30/dollar
* Food security bill raises fiscal fears
* Govt infrastructure pledge fails to sway
By Swati Bhat and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Aug 27 India's rupee hit a
record low and posted its biggest percentage fall in 18 years on
Tuesday as parliament's approval of a $20 billion plan to
provide cheap grain to the poor renewed doubts about government
resolve to control spending ahead of elections due next year.
The alarm over India's fiscal deficit eclipsed an
announcement by Finance Minister P. Chidambaram that the
government had approved infrastructure projects worth 1.83
trillion rupees ($28.4 billion), a step aimed at reviving
economic growth and shoring up investor confidence.
Instead, the rupee plumbed new depths while shares plunged
after Chidambaram spoke due to investor anxiety about a country
also facing other challenges, including a record current account
deficit and the weakest economic growth in a decade.
Despite measures to address these concerns, including a slew
of steps to attract dollar inflows and curb gold imports, Indian
policymakers are struggling to instil confidence and end the
climate of fear that traders say is gripping currency markets.
In an appearance in parliament in the afternoon, Chidambaram
acknowledged the government's need to do more.
"What we need now is not less reforms but more reforms.
What we need now is not more restrictions but less restrictions.
What we need now is not a closed economy but a more open
economy," Chidambaram told lawmakers.
The rupee has lost 17 percent against the dollar so far this
year - making it the worst performer by far among Asian emerging
market currencies tracked by despite frantic attempts
by the government and central bank to support it and repeated
comments by the finance minister that the rupee is oversold.
The partially convertible rupee slumped to a record
low of 66.30 to the dollar, despite central bank intervention to
ease the pace of the decline, surpassing its previous all-time
low of 65.56 hit last Thursday.
The currency fell 2.9 percent on the day to close at
66.24/25, its biggest single-day percentage fall since October
1995 according to Thomson Reuters data and its biggest fall ever
in absolute terms.
Shares also slumped, sending the benchmark BSE index
down more than 3 percent and benchmark 10-year bond
yields up 44 basis points.
Indian markets have been caught in a downward spiral since
May as the prospect for a tapering off in the Federal Reserve's
period of cheap money exposes India's vulnerability among
emerging markets
"The trinity of the fiscal deficit, slowing growth and an
unstable currency is hitting us badly. In addition to these, the
government has passed the food security bill which may put fear
in the mind of rating agencies," said G. Chokkalingam, managing
director and chief investment officer of Centrum Wealth
Management in Mumbai.
India's oil minister Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday the
country was looking to save $25 billion on oil imports in the
current fiscal year, citing a request from the prime minister.
Oil is India's biggest import, with the import bill rising
9.2 percent to $169.25 billion in the year that ended in March.
FISCAL INSECURITY
Worries are growing that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
coalition government will be tempted into a populist spending
splurge ahead of the general elections due by May and so will
struggle to meet the fiscal deficit target.
The 1.35 trillion rupees ($20.94 billion) Food Security Bill
is a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win
re-election, with its focus on selling subsidised wheat and rice
to 67 percent of India's population of 1.2 billion.
Kotak Institutional Equities said there would be "no free
lunch", estimating India's subsidy burden would reach 827
billion rupees from the budgeted 606 billion rupees, citing the
costs of procurement, logistics and identifying beneficiaries.
Chidambaram on Tuesday pledged the bill would not lead the
government to meet its fiscal deficit target.
"I have already said that 4.8 percent of GDP and the
absolute number that was indicated in the budget is a red line.
The red line will not be breached," Chidambaram told a morning
news conference.
The food bill comes at a time when the government is showing
signs of having increased spending since the start of the fiscal
year in April, reversing an earlier tight grip, while tax
revenues could stagnate amidst a slowing economy.
That is raising concerns about a potential ratings
downgrade, although Standard & Poor's is the only one of the
three major credit agencies to have a negative outlook on
India's BBB-minus sovereign credit rating.
Chidambaram also sought to address concerns about the
economic slowdown by pledging to kickstart 36 stalled projects
in sectors ranging from oil and gas to roads and railways.
However, analysts say these projects will not take off
quickly, while the government has little to show from recent
economic reforms.
Its move last year to allow foreign investment in the retail
sector has yet to attract a proposal, though its liberalisation
of the aviation industry has yielded investment plans from
Malaysia's AirAsia and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways.
"I don't think these announcements in particular will
incrementally have any impact on sentiment until we see visible
impact of implementation and execution of these projects," said
HDFC Bank chief economist Abheek Barua, referring to the
government's drive to energise the infrastructure sector.