By Rafael Nam and Swati Bhat
| MUMBAI, Sept 4
MUMBAI, Sept 4 The rupee slid towards a record
low against the dollar on Wednesday, providing the incoming
governor of the country's central bank with a test of fire as he
takes over in the middle of a slump in confidence in the economy
and its currency.
Raghuram Rajan, a suave, unflappable former chief economist
at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), takes over in a public
ceremony on Wednesday.
He enters office as the economy struggles with decade-low
growth, a record current account deficit and a steep fiscal
shortfall. The latest data on the state of the economy is due in
coming hours with the release of the monthly HSBC Markit
services purchasing managers' index.
A survey by the same provider this week showed manufacturing
activity in August shrank for the first time in four years.
The worries about the sluggish economy, and a lack of
confidence in how policymakers have addressed it so far, have
pummelled the rupee. The currency fell as low as 68.62
on Wednesday, not far from a record low of 68.85 hit a week ago.
However, suspected intervention from the central bank, which
was seen selling dollars, helped support the rupee somewhat,
currency traders said.
"The rupee will be Rajan's first and key challenge. His IMF
aura may help but he will need to win the market's faith by
announcing something which helps bring in dollar inflows," said
Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer at
state-run Andhra Bank.
India's economy is reeling mainly from a dearth of
investment and a slowdown in manufacturing activity and consumer
demand.
Several banks, including Goldman Sachs this week, have cut
their GDP growth forecasts to well below the decade low of 5
percent for the year ended in March.
Traders say the economy is being further hit by the
extraordinary measures from the RBI under outgoing Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao, which chose to drain cash and raise short-term
interest rates in a bid to defend the rupee.
The big question is whether Rajan, who most recently was an
advisor at the Finance Ministry, will take the helm of the RBI
with a whisper or a bang, and whether he will dismantle any of
the mishmash of current central bank measures.
Investors are showing little faith the government can push
through substantial reforms, such as a hike in subsidised fuel
prices, which could help revive confidence in the economy.
Singh, in a statement ahead of a trip to Russia to attend
the Group of 20 nations' summit on Thursday and Friday, said
India would also need a more stable global environment.
"The Summit comes at a time when we in India have introduced
several reform measures and taken steps to strengthen
macro-economic stability, stabilise the rupee and create a more
investor friendly environment," Singh said.
"At the same time, a stable and supportive external economic
environment is also required to revive economic growth.
Global markets are weakening after leaders of a U.S. Senate
panel said they reached an agreement on Tuesday on a draft
authorisation for the use of military force in Syria, paving the
way for a vote by the committee on Wednesday.
Worryingly for India, global crude and gold prices are
surging. Oil and gold are the country's two biggest imports, and
are a big factor behind the wide current account deficit that is
putting pressure on the rupee.
The prospect that the Federal Reserve will unveil a plan
after its policy meeting on Sept 17-18 to start winding down its
monetary stimulus is also weighing on emerging markets, but
India has fared worse than most because of the lack of
confidence it can address its precarious deficits.