* Central bank selling dollars heavily, say dealers
* Services PMI shows weakest reading since April 2009
* Rajan taking charge as central bank chief
* PM Singh to head off to G20 summit in Russia
By Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Indian rupee staged a sharp
recovery on Wednesday after suspected heavy dollar selling by
the central bank, preventing the battered currency from slipping
to a record low on the same day that the authority ushers in a
new governor.
Raghuram Rajan, a former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), takes charge at the Reserve
Bank of India as the country faces its worst economic crunch
since a balance of payments crisis two decades ago.
In a reminder of the uphill task he faces, a report on
Wednesday showed that activity in India's services sector shrank
in August for the second straight month for its lowest reading
in four years.
It added to a series of data showing the economy struggling
for growth. GDP figures last week said annual growth had slipped
to 4.4 percent in the April-June quarter, its weakest pace in
four years. The mining and manufacturing sectors contracted from
a year earlier.
The country is grappling with a record current account
deficit and a hefty budget deficit, factors both weighing on the
rupee. Concerns about rising prices for oil and gold, India's
two biggest import items, are keeping pressure on the currency.
At 0754 GMT, the rupee was changing hands at
67.23/25, up 0.6 percent from Tuesday's domestic close.
Dealers cited heavy central bank intervention via state-run
banks, which coupled with dollar selling by foreign banks
related to arbitrage opportunities with the offshore rupee
market, pulled the rupee sharply back from its day's low of
68.62 per dollar.
The currency hit a record low of 68.85 last week, marking a
drop of 20 percent from the end of 2012.
"The intervention has been aggressive and the best part is
it has been consistent today. Even dollar/rupee levels in the
offshore and currency futures markets have sharply come down,"
said Anil Kumar Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai Financial.
Rajan, who famously predicted the 2008 global financial
crisis, officially becomes the 23rd governor of the RBI after
signing an oath of secrecy on Wednesday. But he will not take
charge operationally until Thursday.
Aware markets are scrutinising everything he says for clues
about his intentions, Rajan has been circumspect in public,
revealing little about whether he will pursue the policies of
his predecessor, Duvvuri Subbarao, or change tack.
"The rupee will be Rajan's first and key challenge. His IMF
aura may help but he will need to win the market's faith by
announcing something which helps bring in dollar inflows," said
Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer at
state-run Andhra Bank.
India's economy is reeling mainly from a dearth of
investment and a slowdown in manufacturing activity and consumer
demand.
Several banks, including Goldman Sachs this week, have cut
their GDP growth forecasts to well below the decade low of 5
percent recorded for the year ended in March.
Traders said the economy has also been hit by the
extraordinary measures from the RBI under Subbarao, who
tightened cash conditions to make it harder to make speculative
bets against the rupee and raised short-term interest rates.
Investors are showing little faith the government can push
through substantial reforms, such as a hike in subsidised fuel
prices, which could help revive confidence in the economy.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a statement ahead of a
trip to Russia to attend the Group of 20 nations' summit on
Thursday and Friday, said India would also need a more stable
global environment.
"The Summit comes at a time when we in India have introduced
several reform measures and taken steps to strengthen
macro-economic stability, stabilise the rupee and create a more
investor friendly environment," Singh said in a statement.
"At the same time, a stable and supportive external economic
environment is also required to revive economic growth."
Global markets are weakening after leaders of a U.S. Senate
panel said they reached an agreement on Tuesday on a draft
authorisation for the use of military force in Syria, paving the
way for a vote by the committee on Wednesday.
Worryingly for India, global crude and gold prices are
surging. Oil and gold imports are big factors in the wide
current account deficit.
The prospect that the Federal Reserve will unveil a plan
after its policy meeting on Sept 17-18 to start winding down its
monetary stimulus is also weighing on emerging markets, but
India has fared worse than most because of the lack of
confidence it can address its precarious deficits.