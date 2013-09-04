* RBI to subsidise hedging costs for banks raising overseas
funds
* New RBI boss relaxes hedging rules for importers,
exporters
* RBI chief removes restrictions on branch licensing for
local banks
* Bonds, rupee, stocks expected to get uplift from cbank
chief's steps
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's new central bank chief
kicked-off his term with a bang, announcing a spate of measures
to support the embattled rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to
liberalise financial markets and the banking sector.
In an unexpectedly detailed and wide-ranging briefing,
Raghuram Rajan outlined plans to attract more funds from
overseas by subsidising hedging costs for banks and making it
easier for importers and exporters to hedge currency risk.
He made clear his intention to liberalise markets, including
pushing for more rupee trade settlement, introducing new
financial products such as overnight interest rate swaps and
removing curbs on opening new branches by Indian banks.
"Some of the actions I take will not be popular," said
Rajan, who famously predicted the global financial crisis and
took over at the central bank in Mumbai on Wednesday after
nearly a year as chief economic advisor in the finance ministry
in New Delhi.
His forceful debut, which contrasted with more circumspect
public comments in recent months, drew rave reviews from
central-bank watchers.
A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership, said he expects bonds, the rupee and Indian stocks,
especially those of banks, to react positively on Thursday.
"Overall, the way and kind of steps he has announced will
instill confidence in the market, which was in short supply."
A prominent former International Monetary Fund chief
economist, Rajan, 50, succeeds Duvvuri Subbarao at the helm of
the Reserve Bank of India. He enters office in the eye of a
financial storm as the country grapples with its worst economic
crisis since 1991, which has sent the rupee skidding by some 20
percent this year.
"The governorship of the central bank is not meant to win
one votes or Facebook 'likes'. But I hope to do the right thing,
no matter what the criticism, even while looking to learn from
the criticism," he told reporters.
Many critics and investors have complained about what they
viewed as inconsistent communication and insufficient action
from policymakers as economic growth has crumbled to a
four-year-low of 4.4 percent in the June quarter and as the
rupee last week hit a record low.
"Expectations were quite high from him and he has gone far
beyond expectations on day 1," said Barclays economist
Siddhartha Sanyal. "The fact that he has come with such pointed
steps in mind shows that we will see more concrete steps very
soon."
Earlier on Wednesday, the rupee rallied after suspected
dollar sales by the central bank and after Reuters exclusively
reported that the RBI was considering a plan that would help
lenders raise money from expatriate Indians. Rajan, in his
remarks, outlined the plan to attract more funds from
non-resident Indians (NRIs) as part of a broader push to lure
inflows.
The rupee recovered sharply from a day's low of 68.62 per
dollar to close at 67.065.
Under the plan, the central bank will offer a swap window to
banks for fresh dollar deposits mobilised from non-resident
Indians. India has the world's second-biggest diaspora,
according to the Ministry of Overseas India Affairs, and the
country has turned to overseas Indians for help in past
financial crises.
The central bank will also offer forex swap into rupees at a
concessional rate below market levels for banks who raise dollar
funds through overseas borrowings.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Rajan's arrival has been welcomed by some traders, who hope
for a fresh approach to the RBI's controversial bid to defend
the rupee by tightening cash conditions and raising short-term
interest rates. Those measures have pushed up borrowing costs
even as economic growth sputters and have shown little success
to date in braking the rupee's descent.
Among Rajan's measures, he said banks should gradually be
allowed to decrease their mandatory holdings of government
securities, which would free up capital for lending.
He also said new bank licences should be awarded on an
ongoing basis. The central bank is now in the process of
awarding the first new bank licences in a decade.
Rajan also proposed the issue of inflation-indexed bonds
linked to the consumer price index, an indication
that the central bank may soon shift its inflation benchmark
from the wholesale price index.
"He didn't take cover saying that he will first overcome the
current problems and then take steps. He thinks both can be done
simultaneously," Prasanna if ICICI Securities said.
Rajan also pushed back the date of the RBI's next monetary
policy review by two days to Sept. 20. That will give the
central bank more time to consider the outcome of what is
expected to be a pivotal two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, ending on Sept. 18.
The prospect that the Fed will soon unveil a plan to start
winding down its monetary stimulus is weighing on emerging
markets, with India faring worse than most because of a lack of
confidence it can address its hefty fiscal deficit and its
record current account deficit.
In a reminder of the uphill task Rajan faces, a report on
Wednesday showed that activity in India's services sector shrank
in August for the second straight month for its lowest reading
in four years, the latest indication that growth in Asia's
third-largest economy is still slowing.
"The biggest positive in this entire speech is the
confidence. I think there will be decisiveness in the way things
move, which will spread to the markets as well," said Ananth
Narayan G., co-head of wholesale banking for South Asia at
Standard Chartered Bank.