NEW DELHI Oct 16 India's new chief government adviser, Arvind Subramanian, said on Thursday he was hopeful on the economy and that macro-economic stability and creating the conditions for investment would be priorities.

Confirming his appointment in an impromptu news conference outside the Finance Ministry, Subramanian said: "It is a great honour ... to serve in a government that has a mandate for reform and change." (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krishna N Das)