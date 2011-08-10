* Survey shows skepticism inflation can be contained

* Inflation hits two-month peak in June

* Reforms paralyzed by corruption scandals

By Matthias Williams

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 Indian households doubt their scandal-plagued government can break the back of high inflation, which hit a two-month peak at 9.44 percent in June, according to a think tank survey published in the Hindu newspaper on Wednesday.

India's parliament has been paralyzed for much of its latest session since it opened last week, mainly over allegations that the chief minister of Delhi approved costly tenders to questionable contractors for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the latest in a string of corruption scandals.

The sustained string of scandals has fanned skepticism that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government can tackle stubborn inflation, which has led the central bank to hike its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2010, the survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) showed.

CSDS said the number of people optimistic about their economic situation in Asia's third largest economy has dropped to 47 percent now from 58 percent in 2007, and the majority believe Singh's administration is insincere in trying to stem inflation.

"The real unease is reflected in the responses to 'price rise,'" said CSDS, a think tank of scholars mainly funded by the government's Indian Council of Social Science Research Institute, which interviewed 20,268 people.

"There is an overwhelming feeling, cutting across class lines, though a shade stronger among the poor, that the situation on the price front has worsened."

REFORMS

India has seen annual average growth of 8.5 percent for the past eight years, lifting millions out of poverty.

But fears are growing that economic reforms are stalling and deterring foreign direct investment, which declined 25 percent in the last fiscal year, though it more than doubled in the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 2012.

The CSDS survey said the number of people that oppose foreign companies operating "freely" in India had risen over the past 15 years to nearly half of the respondents.

Singh's Congress Party-led coalition however said it plans to tackle rising food prices in part by opening its retail sector to supermarkets such as U.S.-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc , in an attempt to make a more robust logistics chain that in theory would offer lower prices than India's millions of mom and pop stores.

Worries are growing that food prices, which rose 8.04 percent in June, could continue to accelerate into the summer and push headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price index, above 10 percent, a level last seen in June 2010. (Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Ed Lane)