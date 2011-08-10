* Survey shows skepticism inflation can be contained
* Inflation hits two-month peak in June
* Reforms paralyzed by corruption scandals
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 Indian households doubt their
scandal-plagued government can break the back of high inflation,
which hit a two-month peak at 9.44 percent in June, according to
a think tank survey published in the Hindu newspaper on
Wednesday.
India's parliament has been paralyzed for much of its latest
session since it opened last week, mainly over
allegations that the chief minister of Delhi approved costly
tenders to questionable contractors for the 2010 Commonwealth
Games, the latest in a string of corruption scandals.
The sustained string of scandals has fanned skepticism that
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government can tackle stubborn
inflation, which has led the central bank to hike its benchmark
interest rate 11 times since March 2010, the survey by the
Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) showed.
CSDS said the number of people optimistic about their
economic situation in Asia's third largest economy has dropped
to 47 percent now from 58 percent in 2007, and the majority
believe Singh's administration is insincere in trying to stem
inflation.
"The real unease is reflected in the responses to 'price
rise,'" said CSDS, a think tank of scholars mainly funded by the
government's Indian Council of Social Science Research
Institute, which interviewed 20,268 people.
"There is an overwhelming feeling, cutting across class
lines, though a shade stronger among the poor, that the
situation on the price front has worsened."
REFORMS
India has seen annual average growth of 8.5 percent for the
past eight years, lifting millions out of poverty.
But fears are growing that economic reforms are stalling and
deterring foreign direct investment, which declined 25 percent
in the last fiscal year, though it more than doubled in the
first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 2012.
The CSDS survey said the number of people that oppose
foreign companies operating "freely" in India had risen over the
past 15 years to nearly half of the respondents.
Singh's Congress Party-led coalition however said it plans
to tackle rising food prices in part by opening its retail
sector to supermarkets such as U.S.-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, in an attempt to make a more robust logistics chain
that in theory would offer lower prices than India's
millions of mom and pop stores.
Worries are growing that food prices, which rose 8.04
percent in June, could continue to accelerate into the summer
and push headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price
index, above 10 percent, a level last seen in June 2010.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Ed Lane)