NEW DELHI, March 25 India hopes to pass a national Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the second half of parliament's budget session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Indian parliament's budget session is currently under recess and will resume on April 20.

Investors and manufacturers have long advocated the GST as a way to simplify taxes while broadening the tax base, adding as much as 2 percentage points to economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)