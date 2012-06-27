NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh told finance ministry officials the government
needs to fix problems over taxation, resolve issues in the
mutual funds industry and tackle a slowdown in the insurance
sector.
Singh spoke after taking over the running of the Finance
Ministry from Pranab Mukherjee, kicking off a push to revive the
country's flagging economic growth and reverse a "climate of
pessimism" among investors in Asia's third-largest economy.
Singh gave little in the way of specifics about tackling
problems in the tax system or the insurance sector, but his
statement late on Wednesday was an indication of areas the
government might focus on with him at the helm of the ministry.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Tony Munroe)