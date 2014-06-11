BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank of Financing for a 3.7 mw project
* Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank Of Financing for a 3.7 megawatt high efficiency utility-scale project
NEW DELHI, June 11 India's exports rose 12.4 percent in May over the previous year - the sharpest rise in 6 months - helped by a weaker rupee, government data showed on Wednesday.
Exports in May reached $28 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
However, the trade deficit stood at $11.23 billion, up from $10.09 billion in April. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Douglas Busvine)
* Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank Of Financing for a 3.7 megawatt high efficiency utility-scale project
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
* Says confident about VW future with or without Fiat (Adds more detail and background)