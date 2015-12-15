PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's merchandise exports shrank for a 12th straight month in November, falling an annual 24.43 percent, government data showed on Tuesday.
Indian exporters shipped goods worth $20.01 billion last month, lower than $21.35 billion provisionally reported in October.
The trade deficit for November came in at $9.78 billion compared with a provisional $9.77 billion a month ago, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
Imports fell 30.26 percent from a year earlier to $29.80 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTREAL, DETROIT March 29 Ford Motor Co will announce on Thursday production of a new engine in the Canadian province of Ontario, two sources familiar with the matter said, in an investment that would boost Canada's auto industry after years of job losses to Mexico and the United States.