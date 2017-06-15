NEW DELHI, June 15 India's trade deficit
further widened to $13.84 billion in May, its
highest in two-and-a-half years, on higher gold imports,
government data showed on Thursday.
The deficit was $13.25 billion in April.
Gold imports surged to nearly $5 billion from $3.85 billion
a month ago. Year-on-year, the import of the precious metal more
than trebled.
Merchandise exports for May came in at $24.01
billion, up 8.32 percent from a year ago. Goods imports
for the month were $37.86 billion, a gain of 33.09
percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce
and industry ministry showed.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)