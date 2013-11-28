MUMBAI Nov 28 The inclusion of Indian bonds into global debt indices is not an urgent concern, the country's economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

India is in talks to include its debt into benchmark indexes compiled by banks such as J.P.Morgan, hoping to attract billions of dollars in investment.

"It would be interesting to be on the global indices, but it is not a matter which is emergent or so urgent that it would require an immediate decision," Mayaram told reporters.

"There are deliberations which are going on. The Reserve Bank of India is fully engaged with this exercise and we should wait for the outcome of the deliberations."

Earlier in a speech at the same event, Mayaram had also said India was looking at making rupee settlements eligible in Euroclear debt platforms, confirming media reports this month.

"We can actually look at Euroclear and similar participation to make the bonds more internationally competitive," Mayaram said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)