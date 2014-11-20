By Rajendra Jadhav
| SATARA, India
SATARA, India Nov 20 After years of buying
cooking oil sold in plastic bags at a village store, Indian
farmer Kisan Pawar has made the jump to branded packs of soyoil
from a retail chain.
Falling prices of imported oil and a marketing drive
that often plays on health concerns over unbranded sales are
prompting more Indians like Pawar to switch to products sold by
big companies such as Ruchi Soya, Adani Wilmar,
Cargill and Bunge.
India's top edible oil importer Ruchi Soya sees the
country's $8 billion branded oil market growing by up to 15
percent in 2015.
That's good news for overseas suppliers to the world's
biggest edible oil importer, with shipments of palm oil from
Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as soyoil from Brazil and
Argentina, making up over half of branded sales.
"The quality of branded edible oil seems to be better.
People also say it is healthier," Pawar said after buying Adani
Wilmar's Fortune soyoil, sold in bright green plastic cartons
with the words 'soya health' prominent on the label.
With international prices for palm oil, sunflower oil and
soyoil dropping this year on bumper harvests, major edible oil
companies have cut prices for their higher-margin branded
products, hoping to tempt buyers at a time when incomes are
rising.
Farmer Pawar, in the small town of Satara 250 km south of
Mumbai, this month paid 70 rupees for a litre of Fortune soyoil
that would have cost 88 rupees a year ago.
The push on branded oil also comes as companies look to
shake losses at their Indian refining units after Indonesia and
Malaysia started offering refined palm products at discounts
over crude palm oil.
A TOUCH OF BOLLYWOOD
Companies are spending big on marketing and setting up sales
networks in rural areas, said a Mumbai-based analyst, who
declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with
media.
"We're investing only in branding and marketing. We don't
want to build any more refining capacity," said Dinesh Shahra,
managing director at Ruchi Soya.
The company recently roped in Bollywood actress Madhuri
Dixit to star in a TV advert featuring a mother happily
preparing a family meal using the Mahakosh brand of soybean oil.
Such campaigns follow findings from food research companies
that said some unpacked edible oil was tainted with substances
like oil from argemone, a species of poppy that resembles
rapeseed but can be harmful. That stoked more general concerns
over the content of unlabelled oil products.
"All this is helping the shift towards consumers picking
more and more brands in the edible oil category," said Aseem
Soni, a director in Cargill India's consumer packaging team.
India's edible oil consumption is expected to rise 5.6
percent to a record 19.3 million tonnes in the 2014/15 marketing
year that began this month, estimates Govindbhai Patel, a widely
respected trade expert and managing director of GG Patel & Nihil
Research Co.
In India, choice of edible oil often varies with region,
with soyoil and sunflower oil typically favoured in the west,
and rapeseed oil popular in the east.
And industry officials and analysts say India's countryside
offers huge potential growth for branded goods.
Only 9 percent of rural India consumes branded oils compared
to 31 percent in urban areas, says Angshu Mallick, chief
operating officer of Adani Wilmar, a venture between the
Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd.
"I have stopped selling unbranded edible oils," said
Jitendra Kadam, who owns a grocery shop in a village in the
western state of Maharashtra.
"Due to television people are becoming brand conscious. They
ask for particular brands. I have to stock according to what
they want."
(1 US dollar = 61.7150 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Krishna N. Das, Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)