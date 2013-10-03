By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI Oct 3 When 19-year old Pavitra Singh,
one of 20 million students at India's universities and colleges,
gets her degree in two years' time, she fears it will not be
enough to secure a job.
Indian employers tend to agree. Many say graduates from
homegrown universities are often unemployable because job
seekers do not have the skills they want, one reason why New
Delhi is trying to fast-track legislation to allow foreign
colleges, until now largely shut out of India, to open their own
campuses in the country.
On the cusp of a boom in its working-age population, India
is racing against time to raise the quality of its education to
prevent a demographic dividend turning into a demographic curse.
"It is absolutely urgent," said Tobias Linden, the World
Bank's lead education specialist in India. "The people who will
make up the youth bulge have already been born. This is not a
hypothetical situation. They might just be one, or two, or three
years old now, but taking action to help them when they become
18 - those moves have to start now."
Over the next two decades, Asia's third-largest economy will
add up to 300 million people - the equivalent of almost the
entire population of the United States - to its workforce.
That prospect offers hope that India, struggling now with
its weakest economic growth in a decade, can finally follow in
the footsteps of the likes of China and the Asian Tigers.
A generation ago these countries made good use of their
growing workforces, training young people and putting them to
work in export-orientated manufacturing, to generate economic
growth that was the envy of the world.
BEST CHANCE
India's working-age population will not peak until 2035, in
contrast to China, where the working-age population topped out
this year, brokerage Espirito Santo Securities says. Labour
forces in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore will peak in the
next five years.
Such demographic factors offer India "the most compelling
conditions for economic growth the country will, we argue, ever
have", the brokerage said in a report. "Yet demographics are not
destiny."
Attracting foreign colleges to open campuses in India is one
solution for a university system that India's planning
commission says is "plagued by a shortage of well trained
faculty, poor infrastructure and outdated and irrelevant
curricula."
Despite a surplus of workers, employers across sectors say
local universities do a poor job of preparing graduates for
working life. None of India's universities feature in the
world's top 200, the 2013/14 rankings by the London-based
education group Quacquarelli Symonds show, versus seven from
China.
Many homegrown universities rely on rote-learning and fail
to teach the "soft skills" that are increasingly important in
India, where the services sector has driven the economic growth
of the last two decades, recruiters and students say.
"We don't learn here - we are just taught to mug up, so it's
hard for us when we go out to find jobs," said Singh, an
undergraduate at one of the country's largest private colleges,
Amity University, referring to the teaching style across India.
"I'm worried that when I get to my first internship, I won't
know how to do anything."
Foreign universities have been largely shut out of India,
allowed only to open research centres, teach non-academic
courses or offer degree courses with a local partner.
Now, the government wants to offer them the more lucrative
option of opening their own campuses.
CATCH-UP
India's ministry of human resources and development is
trying to issue what is in effect an executive order, which
would leapfrog a bill stuck in parliament since 2010, one
casualty of a legislative logjam that has paralysed Indian
policymaking over the last two years.
Despite scepticism from many institutions that India will be
able to change its game with elections looming by next May, some
foreign universities are keen to push ahead with campuses.
"A campus in India has always been our vision and that is
our plan," said Guru Ghosh, the vice-president for outreach and
international affairs at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and
State University, known as Virginia Tech.
It is due to launch a research centre near the southern
Indian city of Chennai in spring 2014 and hopes to set up a
campus within 3-5 years if the rules change, Ghosh said.
Under the proposed rules, non-profit foreign universities in
the top 400 worldwide would be able to open campuses. The rules
need a final sign-off from the law ministry, which will take up
to three months, according to R.P. Sisodia, joint secretary for
higher education at the Ministry of Human Resources and
Development.
While India has dithered, other Asian countries have moved
ahead, with foreign universities in Malaysia and Singapore
attracting Indian students.
Spokespeople for Stanford University, the University of
Chicago, Duke University and the U.K.'s University of
Northampton told Reuters they had no plans for a campus in
India, even though they all have or plan to have research
centres or offer courses on a local campus.
"The environment has not been a welcoming one thus far and
people have looked elsewhere," said Vincenzo Raimo, the director
of the international office at Britain's University of
Nottingham, which has campuses in China and Malaysia. "Anyone
who's going to open there (India) needs to be brave."
Foreign colleges would only meet a tiny portion of India's
demand for places, but their presence would put pressure on
domestic counterparts to improve, higher education experts say.
To be sure, India's planning commission has set a target of
creating 10 million more university places in the next few years
and boosting funds for the top domestic universities to try to
elevate them to the ranks of the world's top 200 by 2017.
If India fails to harness its population boom over the next
two decades, its demographics could be "a disaster - not a
dividend", Espirito Santo said.
"A major shortage of jobs in the economy, or a skills
mismatch, would create a young, angry and frustrated
population," its report said.