U.S. retailers' January same-store sales
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
May 13
Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 238.9 vs 235.7
Net Sales 4,390.5 vs 3,475.4
Results are standalone.
NOTE: Elecon Engineering Co Ltd is a civil engineering firm. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)