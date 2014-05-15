* First results from 0230 GMT Friday
* Exit polls show Modi, allies, winning majority
* Falling short could mean lengthy coalition talks
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's election results on
Friday could usher in the most profound economic change in a
generation if opposition leader Narendra Modi wins a clear
mandate for his agenda to revive growth and create jobs.
Tension that has built up over the five-week election will
be released in a few hours as the Election Commission tallies
the 537 million votes cast from Tamil Nadu in the south to Jammu
and Kashmir in the north.
If the results of the world's largest exercise in democracy
are in line with exit polls, Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will win an absolute majority
of more than 272 seats in the lower house of parliament.
That would open the way for Modi, 63, to act quickly to form
the core of a new government by naming loyalists to the prized
cabinet posts of finance, home, defence and external affairs.
Betting on that outcome, foreign investors have poured more
than $16 billion into Indian stocks and bonds in the past six
months and now hold over 22 percent of Mumbai-listed equities -
a stake estimated by Morgan Stanley at almost $280 billion.
But with markets racing higher, anything short of a ringing
endorsement for Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic
Alliance (NDA) could trigger volatile trading on Friday.
"The bar for the opposition team has risen significantly,"
investment bank DBS wrote in a note on Thursday.
"Compared with pre-poll surveys where NDA's tally averaged
around 250, the average has moved up to 280 in the exit polls.
This suggests that if the actual tally is closer to 250-260
seats, the markets might be disappointed."
The Election Commission will collate returns sent in by 989
counting stations from 8 a.m. (0230 GMT). Preliminary figures,
showing how many seats a party is leading in, may give an early
indication of final results due by around lunchtime.
MODI WAVE
Since being named as his party's candidate last September,
Modi has flown 300,000 km and addressed 457 rallies in a slick,
presidential-style campaign that has broken the mould of Indian
politics.
In so doing, Modi has outclassed Rahul Gandhi - the
fourth-generation scion of the Congress party's Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty - while burnishing his pro-business record as chief
minister of the western state of Gujarat.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who as finance minister
launched economic reforms in 1991 that brought an end to decades
of economic isolation, has already bid farewell to his staff
after a decade in office marked by mounting policy paralysis.
Modi's mantra of development has won over many voters
sceptical about his Hindu-centric ideology and role in sectarian
riots in his home state in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people
died, mainly Muslims. He has denied any wrongdoing and a probe
ordered by the Supreme Court has found he had no case to answer.
Exit polls estimate that the BJP's vote share rose by 15
percentage points to 34 percent. Under India's
first-past-the-post system, that may be enough for the BJP to
take battleground states like Uttar Pradesh - home to one in
every six Indians.
"MODINOMICS"
Modi has promised that, if elected, he would take decisive
action to unblock stalled investments in power, road and rail
projects to revive economic growth that has fallen to a decade
low of below 5 percent.
Tax and labour market reforms, backed by a gradual opening
up to foreign investment, would seek to create the 10 million
jobs that Asia's third-largest economy must create every year to
employ young people entering the workforce.
If Modi does fall short of a majority, he could face lengthy
coalition talks with regional parties that might demand a high
price for their loyalty and dilute his reform agenda.
Modi has retreated to his home base in Gujarat, where he
will learn of the election results on Friday before flying to
New Delhi for what could be a hero's welcome from party
loyalists clad in the BJP's orange colours.
(Additional reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Mike Collett-White)