By Sruthi Gottipati and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, May 17 Hundreds of Indians thronged
the leafy streets of New Delhi on Saturday to greet Narendra
Modi's triumphant march into the capital after he decimated the
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the ruling Congress party in the
biggest election victory the country has seen in 30 years.
Modi leaned far out of his car, waving a victory sign to
jubliant supporters, in a drive from the airport to the
headquarters of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the centre
of town.
A Hindu nationalist who critics fear will be divisive and
autocratic, Modi toned down religious issues in his pitch to
India's 815 million voters and won the world's biggest ever
election with promises of economic development for all.
The three-times chief minister of the western state of
Gujarat is an outsider to Delhi's power circle. The low-caste
son of a tea stall-owner, his rise to power signals the end of
an era dominated by the descendants of India's first prime
minister, independence hero Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Four to five generations have been wasted since 1952, this
victory has been achieved after that," Modi said, in a jibe at
the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress it dominates.
Describing himself as a "worker", he hailed grass-roots
campaigners who showered him with pink rose petals as he arrived
at party headquarters. There he met other party leaders and was
expected to start discussions about forming a cabinet. Modi will
not formally take office until after Tuesday, the party said.
Modi has given India its first parliamentary majority after
25 years of coalition governments, with his party winning more
than six times the seats garnered by Congress.
With almost all 543 seats declared by Saturday morning,
Modi's BJP looked set to win 282 seats, 10 more than the
majority required to rule. With its allied parties, it was
heading for a comfortable tally of around 337 - the clearest
result since the 1984 assassination of prime minister Indira
Gandhi propelled her son Rajiv to office.
During the campaign Modi was explicit about wanting to end
the dominance of the Nehru-Gandhi family on Indian politics. He
may have achieved the goal, with Congress reduced to just 44
seats, less than half of its previous worst showing.
Modi's landslide win gives him ample room to advance reforms
started 23 years ago by current Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
but which have stalled in recent years.
Despite his party's pasting, 81-year-old Singh was
magnanimous in his final address to the nation on Saturday,
wishing the incoming government success. Later, he tendered his
resignation.
"I am confident about the future of India," he said in his
televised message. "I firmly believe that the emergence of India
as a major powerhouse of the evolving global economy is an idea
whose time has come."
Unlike Singh and his predecessors, Modi will not have to
deal with unruly partners to implement reform. That could usher
in profound economic changes, with some supporters imagining him
as India's answer to former British leader Margaret Thatcher.
U.S. REACHES OUT
The desire for change among the youthful electorate after a
slump in economic growth, years of policy drift and a spate of
corruption scandals overrode concerns about a spasm of violence
against Muslims that occurred on his watch in Gujarat 12 years
ago, as well as worries his pro-Hindu leanings would sideline
minorities.
In his victory speech on Friday, 63-year-old Modi struck an
inclusive tone, declaring that "the age of divisive politics has
ended - from today onwards the politics of uniting people will
begin".
"No words will be enough to salute the youth of India. They
led from the front in the elections & rose above non-issues like
caste & creed," Modi wrote on his Twitter page late on Friday.
In Washington, the Obama administration congratulated Modi,
and said he would be granted a visa for U.S. travel. Washington
denied Modi a visa in 2005 over the sectarian riots three years
previously in Gujarat state, where he was chief minister.
Modi is expected to try to replicate his success in
attracting investment and building infrastructure in Gujarat,
the state he has governed for more than 12 years.
Betting on a Modi win, foreign investors have poured more
than $16 billion into Indian stocks and bonds in the past six
months and now hold over 22 percent of Mumbai-listed equities -
a stake estimated by Morgan Stanley at almost $280 billion.
But with India's economy suffering its worst slowdown since
the 1980s and battling high inflation, it will not be an easy
task to meet the hopes of millions of Indians who have bought
into the idea that Modi will quickly push their country onto the
top table of global economic powers.
His party also lacks strength in the upper house of
parliament, where backing is needed for legislation to pass.
When Indira Gandhi was prime minister it was often said that
she was so dominant that "India is Indira, Indira is India". The
Economic Times echoed that on Saturday, with a headline: "India
is Modi. Modi is India."
"Modi's ability to rise from nothing to everything
has demonstrated that Indians are no longer willing to accept
credentials such as belonging to a dynasty or assertion of past
scholarly accomplishment abroad as a substitute for persuasive
argumentation: you have to perform to command respect," Jagdish
Bhagwati, an eminent Indian-born economist who has positioned
himself to advise the new prime minister, told Reuters in an
email exchange.
