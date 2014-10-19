* Modi wave a "tsunami" - campaign chief
* BJP miss majority in Maharashtra, to rule alone in Haryana
* Modi not far short of general election showing
* Congress routed again
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
Hindu nationalist party has made big gains in two Indian state
elections, results showed on Sunday, an endorsement likely to
encourage him to step up the pace of economic reforms.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win 122 of
288 seats in Maharashtra. This more than doubles its seat count
in the western state, which is home to the financial hub of
Mumbai, but falls short of an outright majority.
The BJP won 47 of 90 seats in Haryana, which borders the
capital, New Delhi - enough to rule alone.
State elections determine seat shares in the upper house of
parliament, where the BJP and its allies lack a majority. The
BJP hopes for gains in a clutch of state polls between now and
2017 to get towards the majority it needs to pass most
legislation without help from the opposition.
The 64-year-old Modi, a gifted stump orator, hit the
campaign trail hard. He will be able to reap capital from the
victories even though the BJP did not achieve its ambition of
winning enough seats to rule Maharashtra alone.
"There is still a Modi wave that is like a tsunami," BJP
president and Modi campaign manager Amit Shah told reporters
after most of the seats had been declared.
"Today's results give a seal of approval to the Modi
government over the past four months, and prove that our
countryfolk recognise Modi as an undisputed leader of India."
Though the results represent major gains for the party since
the last state elections, the BJP's share of the vote in both
Haryana and Maharashtra was just down from the May 2014 general
election, when it won the first outright majority in 30 years.
Both states, which voted on Wednesday, were formerly
bastions of the Congress party that has long dominated Indian
politics. As in the general election, Congress was decimated,
and risks sliding into oblivion under mother-son duo Sonia and
Rahul Gandhi.
"Today is likely to be both a BJP win and a funeral of a
150-year-old party," said investment manager and columnist
Surjit Bhalla, referring to the organisation founded in 1885 and
led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for four generations.
REFORM BOOST
Modi has already seized on exit polls giving the BJP a clear
lead to shake up his economic team, replacing the top civil
servant at the finance ministry and hiring U.S.-based economist
Arvind Subramanian as his chief economic adviser.
His government on Saturday scrapped diesel price controls
and raised the cost of natural gas, giving market forces greater
sway as it seeks to attract energy investment, boost competition
and cut subsidy costs.
Senior government officials say Modi may soon beef up the
cabinet he formed at the end of May to ease pressure on
heavyweights like Arun Jaitley, who holds both the finance and
defence portfolios.
Jaitley, recovering from a stomach operation, has his work
cut out drafting an annual budget to encourage business
investment and revive Asia's third largest economy from a
prolonged slowdown by February.
BJP leaders were due to meet on Sunday to consider whether
to team up in Maharashtra with the regional Shiv Sena party,
which is still part of its national coalition. The two fell out
during the state campaign.
