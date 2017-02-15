By Cathal McNaughton and Rupam Jain
| DEOBAND, India/NEW DELHI
DEOBAND, India/NEW DELHI Feb 15 Indians voted
on Wednesday in the second round of a state election that is the
biggest test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since
he rose to power three years ago, as controversy raged over the
illegal publication of an exit poll.
The election, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that is
home to 220 million Indians, is the world's largest this year
and will have a key influence on Modi's chances of clinching a
second term as prime minister in 2019.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Uttar Pradesh in
the 2014 general election on the way to winning the biggest
national mandate in 30 years.
But the publication of an exit poll after the first round of
voting in the state last Saturday has led to the arrest of a
newspaper editor amid allegations that it amounted to an illegal
attempt to influence voting in later rounds.
News organisations and survey groups conduct exit polls to
glean the first pointers to the likely winner but the election
commission bans their publication until all rounds of voting are
completed.
Uttar Pradesh is holding seven round of voting, moving from
west to east in a state more populous than Brazil, to allow
security forces to redeploy and curb the risk of electoral
violence or malpractice.
Shekhar Tripathi, an online editor with Hindi-language
newspaper Dainik Jagran, told Reuters the criminal charges filed
against him on suspicion of violating election rules were
"baseless".
Final results on March 11 in Uttar Pradesh and four other
state elections will deliver voters' first verdict on Modi's
shock decision in November to withdraw 86 percent of the cash in
circulation.
The banknote ban was launched to purge the economy of "black
money", untaxed income and the proceeds of crime and corruption,
but it has disrupted daily life and caused an economic slowdown.
On Wednesday, voters in 67 constituencies queued outside
polling stations to elect lawmakers who will rule the
impoverished state.
Modi's BJP hopes to defeat two heavyweight regional parties
but will struggle to replicate its general election result, when
it polled 42 percent of the vote and won 71 of 80 constituencies
in the battleground state.
Voters' impatience has grown as Modi's promises of
development failed to deliver new jobs in a state where an
individual's average annual income runs less than $750.
In the town of Deoband, home to India's largest Islamic
seminary, men and burqa-clad women queued outside mosques and
schools to vote.
Rahim Raza, 34, said he was working as a daily wage labourer
after Modi's note ban forced him to shut the shop he ran at a
garage. "We should not vote for a party that destroyed our
business," he added.
(Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Clarence
Fernandez)