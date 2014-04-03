By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's high-profile central
bank governor is likely to come under political pressure to
retreat from his hawkish stance on inflation if opposition
leader Narendra Modi wins power in the country's general
election.
Strategists in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
confident that his jobs-first policy pitch will secure a strong
voter mandate, suggest that they would prefer to have one of
their own at the helm of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
That sets the stage for a confrontation with RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan, who since being appointed last September has
enjoyed an unusually smooth ride in a country where governments
often treat the RBI as a punchbag for their own policy failings.
The former International Monetary Fund chief economist is
widely viewed as India's most capable technocrat, winning the
respect of investors for his handling of a currency crisis that
hit Asia's third-largest economy last year.
"It will be a big loss of face for the country and would
create a negative perception among foreign investors if the BJP
removes the governor immediately after forming the government,"
said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership Ltd in Mumbai.
Before moving to the RBI, Rajan, 51, served as chief
economic adviser to the finance ministry under the Congress
party-led government, which opinion polls say faces defeat in
the five-week national election starting on Monday.
BJP treasurer Piyush Goyal has attacked Rajan over a series
of interest rate hikes intended to curb inflation, now running
at double the RBI's longer-term 4 percent target, at a time when
economic growth has fallen to its slowest in a decade.
Rajan has raised the repo policy rate three times by a total
of 75 basis points to 8 percent.
"Governor Rajan is only aggravating the problems and making
them worse by increasing interest rates," Goyal, a leading
strategist and fundraiser for the nationalist opposition party,
told the Economic Times.
Subramanian Swami, a BJP ideologue and former cabinet
minister with close ties to a Hindu grassroots movement that has
shaped Modi's thinking, puts it more bluntly: "We can make it
worthwhile for him to leave," Swami told Reuters.
"I would not be surprised if a government led by Narendra
Modi removes the governor," said Satish Misra, an analyst at the
Observer Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think-tank. "Modi
does not brook any opposition."
GOOD COP, BAD COP
Rajan's policy and academic credentials - he was a professor
at Chicago's Booth School of Business - qualify him as a
card-carrying member of the policy jetset that gathers twice a
year at the IMF's Washington headquarters or at Group of 20
meetings.
Yet his autonomy as central bank governor is more
circumscribed than that of his counterparts in the West, who are
typically nominated by the government but also accountable to
lawmakers.
Under the RBI Act of 1934, Rajan serves at the pleasure of
the government: "The central government may remove from office
the Governor, a Deputy Governor or any other Director," it says.
While no RBI governor has been sacked in the central bank's
80-year history, two have quit before completing their terms -
most recently Sir Benegal Rama Rau, who resigned in 1957 due to
differences with the finance minister.
In that context, analysts interpret the verbal broadsides as
a softening-up exercise intended to secure greater RBI
compliance with Modi's expansionist credo.
To be sure, Rajan has moderated his rhetoric on inflation
but analysts said that is more a response to cooler inflation
than anything else.
Arun Jaitley, a BJP leader tipped to assume either the
finance or home affairs portfolio in the next government, has
meanwhile avoided confrontation. Asked about Rajan in a TV
interview last month, Jaitley said: "If someone is doing good
job, he will certainly continue."
Manufacturers and traders, a constituency of the right-wing
BJP, have complained that the RBI under Rajan has allowed the
rupee to recover too strongly with a near 15 percent rally from
last year's slump, hurting India's export competitiveness.
The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has called for
a cut in interest rates of 100 basis points and a more
competitive exchange rate to support domestic manufacturers.
SAVVY OPERATOR
Rajan's former colleagues at the finance ministry say he is
a pragmatic and politically savvy economist who may yet find a
way to work with a BJP-led coalition government that pundits say
is most likely to be formed after votes are tallied on May 16.
For his part, Rajan cautions that coalition building may not
go as smoothly as bullish foreign investors may expect. They
have bought $10 billion in Indian stocks and bonds this year,
driving the Sensex share index to record highs.
Speaking on Tuesday after the RBI kept its key rate
unchanged, Rajan cautioned that "we have to be prepared for some
turmoil" in the event that India's next government is not
stable.
As long as the next government shows proper concern about
the economy and the fiscal situation, Rajan added, "I would
suspect that after an initial bout of turmoil there might be a
reassessment which may be more positive".
Those statements represent a careful deployment by Rajan of
his credibility with markets to guard against any attempt by a
BJP-led government to render his position untenable.
"It would not be easy to remove Rajan from a constitutional
post," said a senior finance ministry official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. Explaining why, he used the same words
as Rajan: "It would lead to turmoil in the markets."
