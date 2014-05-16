NEW DELHI May 16 Indian opposition leader Narendra Modi will win his own seat by half a million votes, a TV channel predicted on Friday, confirming the overwhelming general election triumph of the pro-business Hindu nationalist.

Modi's lead was unassailable in Vadodara in his home state of Gujarat, ET Now TV said. He was also ahead in a second seat he was contesting, the Hindu holy city of Varanasi.

Election returns put his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies on course to win 327 seats - a clear parliamentary majority and India's most decisive election victory in 30 years. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Douglas Busvine)