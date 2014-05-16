NEW DELHI May 16 Indian opposition leader
Narendra Modi will win his own seat by half a million votes, a
TV channel predicted on Friday, confirming the overwhelming
general election triumph of the pro-business Hindu nationalist.
Modi's lead was unassailable in Vadodara in his home state
of Gujarat, ET Now TV said. He was also ahead in a second seat
he was contesting, the Hindu holy city of Varanasi.
Election returns put his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and
its allies on course to win 327 seats - a clear parliamentary
majority and India's most decisive election victory in 30 years.
