SRINAGAR India Dec 23 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's party made big electoral gains in the disputed
region of Jammu and Kashmir and captured power in an eastern
state on Tuesday, underscoring the Hindu nationalist's dominance
of the political landscape.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 of 87 seats in Kashmir,
its best showing ever in the Muslim-majority state, but still
way short of a simple majority that it wanted to seize power.
Modi himself campaigned heavily across Kashmir, a top
priority for his party which wants closer integration of the
revolt-torn Himalayan region with the rest of the country.
Still, it will remain a key player in the state where no
single group attained a majority, raising the prospect of a
coalition government led by the regional People's Democratic
Party (PDP) which won 28 seats.
The rest of the seats were shared by regional parties, the
Congress party and independents.
Separatists rejected the election and militants stepped up
attacks to disrupt the month-long vote. Pakistan stakes a claim
to the territory and calls for talks to resolve the 67-year-old
dispute at the heart of hostility between the nuclear armed
neighbours.
"In Jammu and Kashmir we have improved our position
significantly. We are now a relevant party in Jammu and
Kashmir," Amit Shah, the president of the BJP, told a press
conference in New Delhi as the results came in.
"I believe that voters have endorsed Modi's style of
governance."
Modi came to power in May promising to revive economic
growth after the deepest slowdown in a decade under the previous
Congress government. He has since won a clutch of state
elections.
Voters in the mineral-rich Jharkhand state - the other state
to go to the polls - gave the BJP a clear majority, potentially
making it easier for Modi's government to kickstart mining
projects urgently needed to reduce energy shortages.
State elections determine the number of seats parties have
in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament where Modi's
group lacks a majority.
The opposition blocked his plans to push through a
legislation to increase foreign participation in the insurance
sector in the session of parliament that ended on Tuesday.
