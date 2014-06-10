(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 10 For decades, India's power
engineers had a dream: "One Nation. One Grid. One Frequency."
At the start of this year, that vision was realised. India
finally has a nationwide power system stretching from Tamil Nadu
in the south to Kashmir in the north, Gujarat in the west to
Nagaland in the east.
On Dec. 31, India commissioned the last link, a high-voltage
transmission line between Raichur and Solapur, connecting the
southern regional grid to the four other grids serving the
north, east, west and northeast, which had been successively
integrated since 1991.
The whole of India's electricity system was synchronised and
started to function as one giant machine. Unification is a
powerful symbol of national identity and modernisation as well
as enabling the system to operate more efficiently.
Britain's seven regional networks were first synchronised as
long ago as 1937 in an unauthorised night-time experiment by
electrical controllers and officially integrated in the winter
of 1938.
Until then, "having too many power stations connected
together in one big network had been thought too risky",
according to the Central Electricity Generating Board. But the
national grid kept Britain's armaments factories running during
the heavy air raids of World War Two.
The United States integrated almost its entire network into
two giant interconnections that link into neighbouring parts of
Canada and Mexico: the Eastern Interconnection in 1962 and the
Western Interconnection in 1967.
China, too, is rapidly linking its regional grid operations
into a nationwide super-grid.
But India's belated arrival in the super-grid club cannot
disguise the underdevelopment of the country's electricity
system.
UNMET DEMAND
More than 300 million people in India lack access to
electricity, according to the World Bank and the International
Energy Agency, compared with fewer than 3 million in China.
In 2012/13, India's power system was able to supply a peak
of just 124,000 megawatts for a country of more than 1.2 billion
people. By contrast, Britain's power stations generated a
maximum of 55,000 megawatts for a country of 60 million.
On average, Indians consume 917 kilowatt-hours each per year
compared with 3,300 in China, 5,400 in Britain and 13,000 in the
United States.
India has just over 1 million km (625,000 miles) of
high-voltage transmission circuits and 185 substations. That
compares with around 750,000 circuit-kilometres on the main
interconnections in North America, which has a population a
quarter the size of India's, and more than 50,000 transformer
substations in the United States alone.
Generation is dominated by old and inefficient coal-fired
units that belch soot, toxic pollutants and carbon dioxide. Coal
accounts for 60 percent of India's installed generation capacity
with some hydro (16 percent) and renewables (13 percent) as well
as smaller amounts of natural gas and nuclear.
Power cuts are frequent as demand often outstrips supply.
More than 10 percent of electricity demand routinely goes unmet
at peak periods, according to India's Central Electricity
Authority ("Annual Report 2012-13").
POWER FAILURES
India's grid has proved worryingly unmanageable and unstable
- even before the synchronisation of a fifth region with
hundreds of millions more customers.
In July and August 2012, India's two worst blackouts in
history cascaded across the north and the east, cutting
electricity to states and territories home to more than half of
the country's population.
Ironically, the only region spared was the southern one
because it was not synchronised with the rest of the grid. The
lack of direct connection served as a firebreak as blackouts
rippled across the network, the danger foreseen by Britain's
grid engineers in the 1920s and 1930s.
Blackouts occurred because during the intense summer heat,
which stretched the country's generation and transmission
resources to the limit, many of India's state electricity boards
ignored instructions to reduce power deliveries to their
customers. A cascading failure resulted.
But it is not just too much consumption that can destabilise
the grid. Last month, the northern grid collapsed when
thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana
and Uttarakhand. Bad weather caused a sudden reduction in
demand. As voltage and frequency surged, 69 high-voltage
transmission lines disconnected themselves to protect equipment.
Around 8,000 megawatts of load was dumped in half an hour,
equivalent to 6 percent of India's power supply, including 3,500
megawatts in Delhi, according to a report prepared by the
Central Electricity Authority ("Report on the Load Crash in
Northern Grid during the evening of 30th May 2014").
Cascading power failures are not unique to India. The United
States, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have suffered partial grid
collapses. But the frequency with which India's grid has lost
control is a cause of concern.
POWER POLITICS
The fundamental problem in India's electricity industry is
political. The industry is fragmented between a relatively weak
Central Electricity Authority and Power Grid of India, which
manage the network, and strong state electricity boards that
answer to local politicians. The boards control regional
distribution and generation.
Prices have been strictly controlled, and in many areas
cheap electricity and the promise of connection have been used
as a political tool. Subsidisation, especially for farmers, and
non-payment of electricity bills are endemic.
The result is that Indians pay too little for electricity.
Those who have access often use it wastefully while millions
more have no access at all.
There are not enough revenues to support the massive
building programme needed to connect all of India's villages,
build new transmission lines and construct extra power plants.
India needs hundreds of new power plants (including wind
farms and solar power stations) coupled with investment in more
transmission capacity, significant improvements in grid
stability control, and a massive rural electrification programme
comparable to the one that brought power to rural America in the
1930s and 1940s.
Such an enormous investment programme will be forthcoming
only if prices are raised high enough to cover the cost of
generation and transmission and provide investors with a
realistic rate of return.
There will still need to be an element of subsidisation
(either from customer bills or taxation) to cover the cost of
linking villages to the network. But once customers are
connected, they should pay the full cost of transmission and
generation.
REFORM PROSPECTS
There have been price increases in recent years. The average
power tariff in Maharashtra has been raised to around 15 U.S.
cents per kilowatt-hour, which is comparable to much of the
United States. But in much of India the price is less than half
this level. Customers in populous but power-short Uttar Pradesh
and Bihar pay just 8 cents per kilowatt-hour ("An analysis of
power tariffs across India", February 2013).
The electricity system needs much more centralisation. It is
too easy for state electricity boards to obstruct realistic
pricing and grid management. The synchronisation of regional
grids must be accompanied by more integration of electricity
suppliers.
"Current problems are the result not just of bureaucracy but
of the fragmentation of the distribution process," according to
Nick Butler, chair of the King's Policy Institute in London.
India's new prime minister "will have to centralise
decision-making", Butler wrote recently in the Financial Times
("Indian power: Modi must centralise it", June 1).
Gujarat, the state formerly run by new Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, has been touted for its efficient and
commercially run electricity industry, which featured in the
recent national election campaign. Since 2003, power thefts have
been slashed. The state separated agricultural and residential
power systems. Rural homes pay higher bills but get more
reliable power supply.
"Gujarat now supplies near 24-hour electricity not only to
its large cities and towns but to the 18,000 villages too,"
according to the Times of India. During recent power shortages,
Gujarat has been selling its surplus power to neighbouring
Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi ("Power-full Gujarat gives 24-hour
electricity", March 4, 2013).
Gujarat's well-run electricity system could be a model for
the rest of the country. But first, India needs to sweep away
the entrenched interests in the state electricity boards and
shift to a full cost-recovery model.
