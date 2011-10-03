NEW DELHI Oct 3 India has set an ambitious
target of generating $400 billion in revenue from the electronic
manufacturing sector by 2020, compared with just $20 billion in
2009, the government said in a draft policy released on Monday.
The proposed National Policy of Electronics, 2011 will
involve an investment of $100 billion and aims to create 28
million jobs by 2020, the draft, released by the department of
information technology, said.
The policy also proposes to set up over 200 electronic
manufacturing clusters, and create a 10-year stable tax regime
for the electronics systems and design manufacturing industry
(ESDM).
The draft said the proposed policy will create linkages for
long-term partnership between domestic ESDM industry and
strategic sectors like defence, atomic energy and space.
