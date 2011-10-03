NEW DELHI Oct 3 India has set an ambitious target of generating $400 billion in revenue from the electronic manufacturing sector by 2020, compared with just $20 billion in 2009, the government said in a draft policy released on Monday.

The proposed National Policy of Electronics, 2011 will involve an investment of $100 billion and aims to create 28 million jobs by 2020, the draft, released by the department of information technology, said.

The policy also proposes to set up over 200 electronic manufacturing clusters, and create a 10-year stable tax regime for the electronics systems and design manufacturing industry (ESDM).

The draft said the proposed policy will create linkages for long-term partnership between domestic ESDM industry and strategic sectors like defence, atomic energy and space. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Harish Nambiar)