NEW DELHI, June 4 The Indian government on
Tuesday accused Emaar MGF Land Ltd, a joint venture
between Dubai's Emaar Properties PJSC and India's MGF
Development Ltd, of violating foreign exchange rules over
investments of 86 billion rupees ($1.51 billion).
The company was accused of violating the central bank's
foreign direct investment rules under the Foreign Exchange
Management Act by using overseas funds to buy agricultural land,
which was not allowed, instead of for development projects,
according to a government statement.
An external spokeswoman for Emaar Properties in Dubai had no
immediate comment.
Emaar MGF Land has been building homes, offices, shops and
hotels in India since 2005.
($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Writing by Aditi Shah;
editing by Tony Munroe and Ron Popeski)