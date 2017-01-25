(Adds ADNOC comment)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI Jan 25 India signed a deal with the
United Arab Emirates on Wednesday that allows the Gulf OPEC
country to fill half of an underground crude oil storage
facility at Mangalore that is part of New Delhi's strategic
reserve system.
New Delhi announced a series of pacts with the UAE ranging
from defence, trade, maritime cooperation to energy after a
meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi's
Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co will store about
6 million barrels of oil at Mangalore, taking up about half of
the site's capacity, said Sunjay Sudhir, joint secretary for
international cooperation at the Indian oil ministry.
India, hedging against energy security risks as it imports
most of its oil needs, is building emergency storage in
underground caverns to hold 36.87 million barrels of crude, or
about 10 days of its average daily oil demand in 2016.
"This will ... help to ensure India's energy security and
enable us to meet the nation's growing demand for energy," said
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India
needs massive investments in some key sectors, particularly
infrastructure.
ADNOC said the Mangalore oil storage facility is the third
that it has access to in Asia after Japan and South Korea,
enabling the company to become more competitive in meeting
market demand across south east Asia.
"India is an important energy market and this storage
agreement reinforces ADNOC's role as one of the world's most
trusted and reliable suppliers of oil," Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber,
UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO said in a statement.
"We will utilise the Mangalore facility to not only build on
our existing business relationships across India but also to
explore new downstream opportunities for ADNOC's expanding range
of refined and petrochemical products."
During Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015, the two countries
announced a $75 billion joint infrastructure fund that would
invest in India's infrastructure development. UAE is India's
fifth biggest oil supplier.
The crude supplies will begin in the last quarter of this
year, Sudhir told Reuters. "We are talking to them (ADNOC) for
two-three grades and most likely it will Murban."
The two sides had discussed ways to advance their energy
ties through specific projects, including long-term supply
contracts and joint ventures in energy, Modi said in a speech
after his meeting with the crown prince.
India in 2014 began talks to lease part of its strategic
storage to ADNOC. Under those discussions, India was to have
first rights to the stored crude in case of an emergency, while
ADNOC would be able to move cargoes to meet any shift in demand.
India has already filled the other half of the Mangalore
storage in Karnataka state with 6 million barrels of Iranian
oil.
India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, has also
filled a Vizag storage site in southern Andhra Pradesh with 7.55
million barrels of Iraqi oil and has invited bids from suppliers
to fill an 18.3 million-barrel facility at Padur in Karnataka.
The crown prince of Abu Dhabi will be the guest of honour at
India's Republic Day parade on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tom Hogue
and David Evans)