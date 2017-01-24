NEW DELHI Jan 24 India hopes to conclude
negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to fill
its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a
foreign ministry official said.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
is headed to India week as a guest of honour to the annual
Republic Day Parade in a warming of ties.
Oil-rich Abu Dhabi has been in discussions to finalise a
deal to lease part of India's crude oil storage facilities.
India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, is
building emergency storage in vast underground caverns to hold
some 36.87 million barrels of crude as it seeks to hedge against
energy security risks.
Amar Sinha, Indian foreign ministry official in charge of
economic relations, said the two sides were also expected to
sign a pact between the UAE's sovereign wealth fund and India's
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing
by Malini Menon)