* Energy demand surges but gas growth less spectacular
* Import infrastructure still not adequate -suppliers
* Russia's Gazprom says wants to raise LNG supplies to India
By Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, Dec 6 India, the world's
third-biggest energy consumer, is striving to grow its natural
gas use and shift away from oil and coal for power and industry,
but its lack of gas import infrastructure is stymieing faster
adoption of the cleaner-burning fuel.
And while India is the world's fourth-biggest importer of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) - behind Japan, South Korea and
China - and is seen as a market on the rise, growth in
consumption of the fuel is still far outpaced by oil and coal.
Consultancy KPMG said in a presentation to the Petrotech
conference in New Delhi the lagging development of natural gas
infrastructure has helped to cut its portion of India's energy
basket in half from a high of 12 percent five years ago.
"India is a compelling market ... (but) continues to lack
infrastructure to support a gas-based economy," Hamad Mubarak Al
Muhannadi, chief executive of Qatar's RasGas, told delegates at
the conference on Tuesday. "Coal and liquid fuels continue to
meet the majority of India's energy needs."
India's LNG imports from RasGas represent around 10 percent
of the Middle Eastern nation's overall annual output. RasGas has
a big presence in India through its 25-year contract with top
importer of the fuel, Petronet LNG, and provides more
than 50 percent of the country's LNG shipments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the conference on
Monday, called natural gas the "next-generation fossil fuel,
cheaper and less polluting." But he acknowledged the need to
improve India's gas import infrastructure to meet demand.
Modi said his government planned to extend piped gas to 10
million houses over the next five years; double the length of
the national pipeline network to 30,000 km; and build a new gas
line to the underdeveloped eastern region.
India's oil ministry is planning to invest up to $15 billion
in developing pipelines and setting up LNG terminals over the
next five years, a senior government official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
State-owned consultancy Engineers India Ltd has also signed
an agreement with Gazprom to study the construction of
a gas pipeline to India from Russia, the Indian government said
in a statement in October.
"It's important that the exuberance of foreign companies is
met with infrastructure to be able to absorb that supply," the
government official told Reuters, declining to be named.
A Gazprom executive told Reuters his company wanted to be
"as big as RasGas in India" given the country's market size and
its fast-growing economy. It already has a long-term supply
agreement with state-controlled GAIL India Ltd.
"India is a great market, it is a growth market. We would
like to have a good share," said Frederic Barnaud, chief
commercial officer of marketing and trading for Gazprom.
India renegotiated a long-term LNG supply deal with RasGas
last year, nearly halving the price and avoiding a $1.5 billion
penalty fee for lifting less gas than agreed as customers there
preferred cheaper spot supplies.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI;
Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadan in NEW DELHI and
Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Writing by Krishna N. Das;
Editing by Tom Hogue)