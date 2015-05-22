* No discount if oil prices average $60/bbl in June qtr
* Oil price between $60-$100/bbl means 85 pct discount
* Discount to rise to 90 pct on incremental price beyond
$100/bbl
By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, May 22 India plans to reform rules
governing the level of discounts upstream state oil firms
including ONGC offer to retailers, a senior finance
ministry official said on Friday, a move that could expedite the
sale of a stake in the company.
The government hopes to sell shares in ONGC and India Oil
Corp. to raise about a third of its budget target for
asset sales of $11 billion - and reduce its fiscal deficit to
3.9 percent of GDP in the 2015/16 fiscal year.
Currently ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corp), Oil India
and GAIL (India) sell crude and fuels like
cooking gas at discounted rates to partly compensate retailers
for losses they incur on selling fuels at government-set rates.
But the finance ministry and oil ministry are in talks to
work out a mechanism for easing the subsidy burden for the
upstream companies, Ratan P. Watal, expenditure secretary at the
Ministry of Finance, told reporters on Friday.
Earlier, sources told Reuters that the oil ministry had set
a new subsidy formula for the April-June quarter that would
exempt upstream companies from discounting sales of crude oil
and refined products if global oil prices are up to $60 per
barrel.
India had to defer plans to sell a 5 percent stake in
state-run oil company ONGC last year as investors wanted a
clarity on subsidy payments, which had previously been set by
government decree, creating uncertainty around its earnings
outlook.
Market experts said that if talks between the two ministries
lead to the temporary subsidy arrangement being prolonged, that
would make the ONGC stake sale a more bankable proposition.
"Investors have been asking for more clarity on ONGC's
subsidy outgo, and that will be key for a divestment to take
place," said Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer at Birla
Sun Life Asset Management.
"We still need to see what the final formula is."
TEMPORARY RELIEF
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave a bullish view on asset
sales, telling a news conference called to mark Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's first year in power that deals worth 500 billion
rupees ($7.9 billion) were "in the pipeline".
Officials worry that a downturn in the Indian stock market,
which has unwound most of its gains for the year, could hurt
government fundraising plans. India has missed its privatisation
target for the last five years in a row.
ONGC shares rose 1.5 percent on Friday. They have shed 18
percent in the year since Modi's election victory, while the
benchmark Sensex Index is up by 15 percent in that
period, according to Reuters data.
Reuters reported exclusively earlier that the oil ministry
had set interim rules to exempt upstream state firms from giving
any discounts on crude and refined fuels if global oil prices
average up to $60 a barrel this quarter.
For prices beyond $60 a barrel the companies will have to
give a discount of 85 percent of the incremental oil prices and
this discount will rise to 90 percent for additional prices
beyond $100 a barrel.
ONGC chairman D.K. Sarraf later confirmed receiving a
government order concerning the subsidy formula and said the
details were in line with Reuters' reporting.
Last quarter, the government had exempted ONGC, Oil India,
and GAIL from paying any subsidy after a crash in global crude
prices. Currently global oil prices are hovering around
$66 a barrel.
On the top of the discount, state-run fuel retailers -
Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat
Petroleum - are compensated by the finance ministry
for selling cooking gas and kerosene at cheaper rates.
The government directly transfers subsidy for cooking gas
into the bank accounts of consumers.
Last fiscal year domestic kerosene sales accounted for a
third of overall revenue losses of 723 billion rupees ($11.4
billion) of state fuel retailers.
($1 = 63.5300 Indian rupees)
