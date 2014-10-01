NEW DELHI Oct 1 The Indian government has
signed a memorandum of understanding with a group of companies
to build the country's first ever offshore wind power project as
part of New Delhi's pledge to increase renewable energy sources.
The 100 megawatt plant will lie off the coast of the
western state of Gujarat and be partly financed by state
subsidies, the ministry of new and renewable energy said in a
statement on Wednesday.
A consortium of partners including power producer NTPC Ltd
and Power Grid Corp. will lead the project.
Renewable energy sources such as solar and onshore wind
farms currently generate less than 2 percent of India's energy
needs, with coal fuelling the generation of around three fifths
and gas and hydropower most of the remainder.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who oversaw the launch of
several solar power plants in Gujarat when he was chief minister
of the state, has said India needs to expand its renewable
energy capacity to help meet rapidly growing demand.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jane Baird)