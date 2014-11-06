* $250 bln needed in next 5 years-minister
* Meeting power demand key Modi pledge
* Govt wants more coal mining, renewables push
(Adds company comments)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Nov 6 India needs to invest $250
billion over the next five years to tackle chronic energy
shortages and provide power for all its 1.2 billion people, its
power minister said on Thursday.
Piyush Goyal said the bulk of the investment would need to
come from the private sector but the government would also
invest more.
"I visualise an investment of nearly $250 billion in this
sector in the next four or five years," Goyal told a World
Economic Forum conference in New Delhi.
The government is targeting $100 billion of investment in
renewables and $50 billion in transmission and distribution to
"create a national grid where power can seamlessly flow", Goyal
said, as it seeks to avoid a repeat of 2012 when one of the
world's biggest blackouts hit swathes of northern India.
He also said that nuclear power offered the "potential" to
help resolve India's energy shortages.
Rapidly growing demand that outstrips supply and an
antiquated transmission system mean much of India still suffers
regular outages, which hamper investment and force many
businesses to rely on costly generators for back up.
As many as 400 million Indians are still not connected to
the grid, while the average Indian household uses about a third
of the power consumed by a family in China.
Total energy consumed in India will double by 2019, Goyal
said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elected in May, has made a
commitment to bring uninterrupted power to all India's people a
key plank of his government's programme.
To achieve that, Goyal said India needed to rapidly raise
the amount of coal it mined for power generation, cut back on
electricity lost on transmission lines and through theft, and
promote the use of renewable resources such as solar and wind.
Coal, which generates about three-fifths of the country's
energy, would retain an "essential role" in India's energy mix,
as in the United States, despite more environmentally friendly
alternatives, Goyal said.
Past governments have struggled to attract foreign cash into
the power industry, partly because companies remain unconvinced
they will be able to earn a return on their investment while
tariffs are kept low to please consumers.
"The most important thing for infrastructure related
investments (in India) is how to make the project bankable,"
Masakazu Sakakida, Managing Director of the Indian arm of
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, said earlier this week.
"In a coal based power plant, the price of electricity is
almost fixed, it's not related to the price of the coal."
Dong-Kwan Kim, Managing Director at Hanwha Group, a Korean
conglomerate with interests in solar, said India's high cost of
capital was also deterring investors from renewable projects
because they could earn far better returns elsewhere.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Alan Raybould)