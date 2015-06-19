LONDON, June 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A pioneering
project in one of India's sunniest states has led to one farmer
harvesting what could become the country's most climate-smart
cash crop yet - sunshine.
A pilot project by Sri Lanka-based non-profit International
Water Management Institute (IWMI) offered farmers the
opportunity to sell excess energy generated by solar panels that
drive their water pumps, and one farmer did just that.
Instead of using the excess energy to pump more groundwater
to irrigate wheat and banana crops, Ramanbhai Parmar from
Gujarat state sold the extra energy he generated over four
months back to the power grid.
He received 7,500 Indian rupees ($120) for 1,500 kilowatt
hours kWh of electricity which, if used to run his water pump,
would have extracted extra 8 million litres of groundwater.
"'Solar crops' are a very exciting example of a triple-win,"
Tushaar Shah, IWMI senior fellow, said in a statement.
"Farmers, the state, and precious water reserves all benefit
from a single intervention."
When solar-powered water pumps were introduced in Gujarat,
it quickly transpired that farmers took advantage of what they
saw as free energy to extract more water than they needed and
groundwater reserves were depleted.
"We know that India's farmers are extremely responsive to
incentives that improve productivity and incomes," said Shah.
"By offering them the chance to sell the electricity
generated by their solar-powered water pumps, we could make
agriculture in India cleaner and greener."
Gujarat gets up to 3,000 hours of sunlight per year, but at
the same time suffers from extended dry spells. Giving farmers
an opportunity to sell excess energy could encourage them to
pump only the water they need, said IWMI.
IWMI estimates that around 11 million farmers across India
are currently connected to the electricity grid could install
solar-powered water pumps and sell the extra energy produced.
According to the 2011 census, about 33 percent of India's
households lacked access to electricity. Scaling up the
initiative could help relieve pressure on the state's
overwhelmed electricity board, said IWMI.
