LONDON, March 30 India has bought the first oil
for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), trade sources said on
Monday, marking the start of a round of purchases by the world's
fourth-biggest oil consumer to build up emergency stockpiles.
Oil prices have almost halved in the past year due to excess
global production, leaving traders looking for any signs of new
demand to help absorb the surplus.
The sources said state-refiner Indian Oil Corp
bought a 2 million barrel cargo of Iraqi crude from Chinese
trader Unipec, which will load in May for shipping to the first
stage of India's SPR on the country's east coast.
In addition, state-refiners IOC and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Ltd will buy another three Very Large Crude Carriers
between them for the Vizag SPR storage site in the southern
state of Andhra Pradesh.
While the first 8 million barrels for Vizag are relatively
small compared with the global market, totaling less than 10
percent of daily demand, India's purchases could ramp up later
this year as the country completes construction of the next
phase.
Two SPR sites, at Padur and Mangalore on India's west coast,
will have a capacity of 29.3 million barrels and are expected to
be ready by October.
India is heavily reliant on fuel imports, producing less
than a third of the nearly 3.7 million barrels per day it
consumed in 2013, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration shows.
Its fast-growing economy has become the world's
fourth-largest oil consumer after the United States, China and
Japan.
China's own SPR purchases, which have helped support oil
prices during the global supply glut, are expected to slow this
year with commercial and strategic storage space almost full.
China's strategic stocks were estimated in January at more
than 30 days' worth of crude imports. It plans to eventually
build reserves of around 600 million barrels, or about 90 days
of import cover.
India's SPR should cover approximately 13 days of imports
when it is completed by the end of this year.
The east coast Vizag facility has two compartments of 7.55
million barrels and 2.20 million barrels, with the smaller to be
used by HPCL for its 166,000 bpd refinery at the site.
The VLCC cargo Basrah IOC bought from Unipec, the trading
arm of China's state-backed oil producer Sinopec, was purchased
at a premium of 50-60 cents to the official selling price of the
Iraqi grade, the sources said.
Separate from the SPR purchases, IOC has re-floated a tender
seeking a million barrels of heavy grades for April first half
loading, traders said. This tender will close on Tuesday with
bids remaining valid till Wednesday.
Brent crude oil prices were down by around $1 a
barrel on Monday near $55 a barrel, having fallen from above
$110 a barrel in June.
